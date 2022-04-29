Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Friday gained Rs 32 to Rs 12,528 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 32 or 0.26 per cent at Rs 12,528 per five quintals with an open interest of 30,800 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)