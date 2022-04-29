Left Menu

JM Financial elevates Sonia Dasgupta as CEO of investment banking vertical

JM Financial has elevated Sonia Dasgupta as the chief executive of its investment banking vertical. Dasgupta has been associated with the company since 1995 in different capacities and succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra, who were co-heads.

JM Financial has elevated Sonia Dasgupta as the chief executive of its investment banking vertical. Dasgupta has been associated with the company since 1995 in different capacities and succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra, who were co-heads. She has over 25 years of experience in the investment banking space. Vishal Kampani, non-executive vice-chairman of JM Financial, said Dasgupta will lead the business into the next phase of growth.

The group is into broking, investment banking, private equity, mortgage lending, credit services, alternative credit funds, asset & wealth management and asset reconstruction (ARC), among others.

Over the past five decades, JM's investment banking has been offering a range of services to its clients, including large domestic and international corporations.

