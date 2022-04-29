Left Menu

Mumbai AC local train fare to be slashed by 50 pc: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 percent. Danve, however, did not specify when the revision in fares will come into force. Around 80 air-conditioned local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:30 IST
MoS for Railway Raosaheb Patil Danve Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 percent. The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30, Danve said.

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 percent. Danve, however, did not specify when the revision in fares will come into force.

Around 80 air-conditioned local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

