Left Menu

UltraTech Q4 net up 47 pc at Rs 2613.75 cr; net sales up 9.45 pc to Rs 15,767 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:51 IST
UltraTech Q4 net up 47 pc at Rs 2613.75 cr; net sales up 9.45 pc to Rs 15,767 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 47.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,613.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,774.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.45 per cent to Rs 15,767.28 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 14,405.61 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 13,604.20 crore, up 15.38 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 11,790.41 crore.

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday were trading at Rs 6,633 on BSE this afternoon, up 0.31 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022