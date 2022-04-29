Left Menu

Two govt nominee directors join board of IDBI Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:03 IST
Two govt nominee directors join board of IDBI Bank
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDBI Bank on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of two government nominee directors with effect from April 28.

The government nominee directors are Manoj Sahay, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, and Sushil Kumar Singh, Director, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, according to a regulatory filing.

Sahay and Singh are not related to any other director or key managerial personnel on the board of the bank, the lender said.

Sahay, a 1994 batch IA&AS officer, presently handles six departments -- revenue, expenditure, economic affairs, financial services, DIPAM, and public enterprises.

Earlier, he was on deputation as Director (Administration & Finance) at National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Singh is an officer of the 2006 batch of Indian Defence Accounts Service.

Presently, he is looking after the financial inclusion division and monitoring the implementation of government flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India scheme, and micro-insurance schemes, as per the filing.

In late afternoon trade, shares of IDBI Bank were down 1.40 percent to Rs 45.70 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022