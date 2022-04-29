Wipro Q4 net profit rises 4 per cent to Rs 3,087 crore

IT firm Wipro on Friday reported Rs 3,087.30 crore consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 2,972.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, posting year-on-year growth of 4 per cent. The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose to Rs 20,860 crore from Rs 16,245.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering year-on-year growth of 28.4 per cent.

"We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 per cent year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3 per cent," Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, said in a statement. "We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro's service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year's growth," Delaporte said.

Commenting on the financial numbers, Wipro's Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said, "Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 million bucket on YoY basis." "We delivered operating margins of 17.7 per cent for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 billion and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17 per cent year-on-year," Dalal said. (ANI)

