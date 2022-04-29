Stainless steel makers should augment capabilities to supply quality products: Steel Minister

Left Menu

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Friday asked domestic stainless steel makers to augment their capabilities for supplying quality products in the local as well as international markets.The minister made the remarks during his visit to the stainless steel manufacturing unit of Jindal Stainless Limited JSL at Jajpur in Odisha.The minister along with Additional Steel Secretary Rasika Chaube and other senior ministry officials visited the manufacturing unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:48 IST
The minister along with Additional Steel Secretary Rasika Chaube and other senior ministry officials visited the manufacturing unit. JSL's MD Abhyuday Jindal and other company officials were also present, the company said in a statement.

''The Indian stainless steel industry has a bright future. Domestic demand for stainless steel will grow more in the near future. Indian stainless steel manufacturers should augment their capabilities to supply best quality products to domestic and international consumers. The ministry will continue to support the industry,'' Singh said. Jindal said that as a market leader, it is committed to nurture a self-sustaining ecosystem for the industry that empowers indigenous manufacturing and aids in achieving a circular economy.

The domestic demand for stainless steel in the financial year 2021-22 was at around 3.5 million tonnes (MT), while the global demand was at 50 MT.

