Mihika Kushwaha starrer 'Dear Dia' highlights love triangle in a new light

New Delhi [India] April 30 (ANI/TPT): For someone who believed that Bollywood was all about glamour and lustre, is now debuting through the Hindi remake film that pictures a love triangle. Meet Mihika Kushwaha, the young lady is now completely ready to enter the filmy world with her upcoming movie, Dear Dia. Directed by KS Ashoka, the film is the remake of 2020's super successful Kannada film Dia. The picture narrates a beautiful and unimaginable love triangle between the three lead actors, viz., Mihika Kushwaha, Ujjwal Sharma and Pruthvi Ambaar. Actress Mihika plays the role of Dia, who falls for Rohit (essayed by Ujjwal Sharma), but due to her introverted mood, it takes her three years to confess her love.

When everything seems as pretty as a picture, they meet with an accident and Dia is informed about Rohit's death. Later, when she starts seeing Adi (portrayed by Pruthvi Ambaar), Dia finds out that Rohit is still alive and her life again takes a turn. It doesn't stop here and there are many more pages to unfold in Mihika Kushwaha's love triangle film. Talking about the film, Mihika Kushwaha says, "We have grown up watching Bollywood movies where the love triangles were always idealistic. But this film has something unique about it. It all feels very real and practicable. We hope that Dear Dia touches your heart and leaves you awestruck."

Mihika Kushwaha's Dear Dia is produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and will be released under the label of Netrix Entertainment. The film's release date is yet to be announced and we hope it comes out soon! Mihika Kushwaha's journey started with modeling. She then appeared in a few smashing hit music videos, including Idhar Dekho and Boond Boond. These videos have fetched more than a million views and have made it into the playlists of at least a thousand people. Mihika Kushwaha also has forthcoming projects lined up, one of which includes working with the charming actor Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Dear Dia is Mihika Kushwaha's debut film in the film industry and we hope that it comes out with flying colours. This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

