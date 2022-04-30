TheCoinTrust Review - Join The E-Trade Revolution [2022]

What is E-Trading?

As a millennial, it is impossible to come across non-digital solutions nowadays. Everything we want is a google search away. Similarly, the world of e-trading is facilitated highly by seamless software technology. So, what exactly is e-trading?

In layman's terms, e-trading is the concept of buying and selling over the internet. For purposes of stock markets and commodities, e-trading involves the use of electronic software to conduct trades.

As the globe expands and tech knowledge improves, so does the world of e-trading. Initially, e-trading only involved purchase and sale of equity of various companies. Now, e-trading has expanded to include indices, commodities, foreign exchange pairings (forex), and new-age digital currencies known as cryptocurrencies.

Growth of E-Trades

After the 2008 financial slump, numerous trade platforms entered the e-trade arena. This was an attempt to revive the markets through the provision of easy access to small size investors. Gradually, forex pairings, commodities, and cryptocurrencies followed equity and indices in the trading zone. Moving on, e-traders started offering CFDs (contracts for differences). These were invented in an effort to save the investor time. With CFDs, all the investor needed to do was bid on the price they expected particular equity, index, or forex pairing to rise or fall to. If the movement of the market outperformed the investor's expectations, the investor made money. It saved the time and hassle of buying particular equity, holding it till a particular time period, and then selling it for a profit. CFD soon became a game-changer for savvy investors. This was beneficial for e-trading platforms as well. They were able to offer a variety of products to the investor without actually having to hold them.

E-Trading also meant that the platforms with the best speed of execution and seamless trading facilities were able to charge the most lucrative commissions. This further attracted more investors to their platforms and grew their customer base.

TheCoinTrust As Your E-Trader

A fast-rising star in the e-trading world is known as TheCoinTrust.

With a fast-growing customer base, they are on their way to being the best broker for investors.

But, most investors will stop and consider one key question: how do you know that TheCoinTrust is the right broker for you?

The first thing to consider when researching e-trading platforms is their regulatory net.

Regulatory Net

TheCoinTrust adheres to stringent protocols outlined by global trading regulators. This includes key metrics regarding compliance with AML procedures. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) has garnered attention in the years following the 2008 financial crisis. It is imperative for an economic system to be sustained with inflows and outflows of genuine money, i.e. obtained via genuine financial transactions and not illegal means. Hence, TheCoinTrust eases that consideration for us. This not only provides safety for investor funds but also gives peace of mind to individuals concerned about their funds ending up in the wrong hands.

Platform Reliability

The second thing that investors should concern themselves with is the e-trading platform software. In today's day and age, time is money and in financial market terms, speed of execution is gold. Therefore, before committing to just any broker, it's imperative to gauge the system robustness with which it operates.

TheCoinTrust ticks the box in this regard as well. Their trading platform known as TheCoinTrust uses highly sophisticated technology to ensure lightning speeds of trade. Data is synchronized in real-time allowing the investor the first-mover advantage. Furthermore, the trading platform is simple and user-friendly, allowing ease of access during trades. Also, routine bug fixes and software updates allow for the best version of the platform to be made available to the investor at all times.

Customer Service

The third most important question to ask is: how is their customer service?

Any investor, no matter how experienced, will have certain reservations from time to time. These can stem from account fund withdrawals information, updating certain trading account parameters, or generally seeking advice about trades. A good broker always ensures contact team availability at all times across various time zones.

TheCoinTrust is with you in this regard as well! With a dedicated team of customer service individuals equipped with the technical know-how of the online trading world, as an investor, your worries can be put to rest.

Downsides

No broker can be 100% at everything. Therefore, TheCoinTrust also has some disadvantages.

Is TheCoinTrust worth your money?

Finally, when you sit to make a decision, you will wonder if TheCoinTrust going to generate enough wealth for you?

Based on our analysis, overall, it seems to be a worthy consideration in the arena of e-trading. When weighing the pros and cons, high fees can be disregarded in favour of excellent customer service and superior execution software.

TheCoinTrust just might be the perfect choice for the risk-averse investor.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)