Ajit Pawar's death: Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan visits Baramati to offer condolences

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday visited Baramati here to offer condolences following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. The senior Congress leader met Ajit Pawars widow and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar as well as NCP SP supremo Sharad Pawar.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:07 IST
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday visited Baramati here to offer condolences following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. Pawar was deputy CM when Chavan led the Maharashtra government between November 2010 and September 2014. The senior Congress leader met Ajit Pawar's widow and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar as well as NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. In a post on social media, Chavan said the news of the tragic plane crash was extremely painful and shocking. ''His untimely demise in this accident is a great loss not only to Maharashtra but to the entire nation. Ajit Dada was a highly disciplined and dynamic mass leader,'' he said. ''Today, I visited his residence in Baramati to pay my tribute to Dada. On this occasion, I also met the respected Pawar Saheb and his family,'' Chavan added.

