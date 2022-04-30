JewelOne Salem Welcomes Customers to a Bigger Experience

Salem, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) They are a brand of “jewellery that understands the persona of women”, as summed up in their tag line - ‘Penn Manadhai Purintha Ponn’. We are talking about Tamil Nadu-based jewellery brand from the Emerald group, JewelOne. The Salem store of JewelOne has been relaunched at a newer location and was inaugurated recently (on 29th April 2022), at a pompous and grand event on Omalur Main Road. The new store has been designed in a new format in a single-floor layout across 2534 sft. It’s all set to give the customers a wonderful experience.

The new store was inaugurated by the Founder and Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, Mr. K. Srinivasan along with other dignitaries, who graced the event in presence of their Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Vaideeswaran N. The store was inaugurated by cutting the welcome ribbon and traditional lamp lighting.

During the launch, Mr. K Srinivasan, the Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited quoted, “We are delighted to have brought a new experience to our customers. Our new Salem showroom has been designed in a new format on a single floor spanning an area of 2534 sft. With a frontage of 34 feet, it will be the first store in JewelOne’s history to have 30+ feet of frontage area. What will delight our customers is the store has underground parking also.” As part of the launch celebrations, JewelOne has several exciting offers in gold and diamond jewellery for its customers that are sure to delight them. As part of the offers, customers can also get a free silver Akshaya vilakku.

While addressing the gathering, Mr. Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating officer shared that the JewelOne has been undergoing various changes to keep itself relevant in the market place. It has brought 4 collections, viz, Chiara (affordable diamond collection), Ayanaa (floral collection), Nirjhara (theme-based diamond collection) and Zheena (vibrant gemstone collection) in the last 12 months to delight its design seeking customers. It has products from 4.99% (VA) onwards. This show room has a service facility for customers. Also, for the first time JewelOne is housing an exclusive wedding jewellery counter to cater to the wedding customers. JewelOne is a brand with 15 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The brand plans to expand its retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well. You can visit JewelOne at 1/2, Arthanari Nagar, Opposite to New Bus Stand, Omalur Main Road. PWR PWR

