Southern Railway trains to have unreserved coaches from May 1

Unreserved coaches will be restored in some trains in the Southern Railway from May 1 as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period. A Railway release here said the trains in which unreserved coaches will be reintroduced include Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express, Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction daily unreserved special, Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express and their pairing trains.

The other trains in which unreserved coaches will be restored are Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express, 6 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express and Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express.

The Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express, Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express and their pairing trains will also have unreserved coaches restored, the release said.

