State pension scheme beneficiary base more than doubles in Jharkhand since Dec 2019

Coverage under the State Pension Scheme (SPS) has more than doubled in the past two years in Jharkhand. The number of beneficiaries under different pension schemes, which was 6,60, 871 in December 2019, has risen to 14,34,314 in April 2022, an official release said. Under the Chief Minister State Old Age Pension Scheme, the number of beneficiaries rose from 3,45,168 on December 31, 2019, to 9,22,594 on April 28, 2022. During this period, 5,77,426 new beneficiaries availed of the scheme.

Similarly, the coverage under Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swalamban Protsahan Yojana has increased by 53.92 per cent in two years. Currently, an amount of Rs 1,000 is given per month to the beneficiaries of this scheme which was started in Jharkhand in 2005. A person with a disability, above five years of age, is eligible for this benefit. As many as 87,796 people with disabilities were availing of the scheme till December 31, 2019, which increased to 1,87,876 on April 28, 2022, the release claimed.

Under the Mukhyamantri Rajya Nirashrit Mahila Samman Pension Yojana, the number of beneficiaries grew to 2,57,434 on April 28, 2022, from 1,72,196 on December 31, 2019.

Any widow or abandoned woman or destitute above 18 years of age and single woman above 45 years of age or more are eligible for the Mukhyamantri Rajya Nirashrit Mahila Samman Pension Yojna. The scheme provides a benefit of Rs 1,000 every month.

Meanwhile, 52,336 beneficiaries were availing of the benefit of the Mukhyamantri Rajya Aadim Janjaati Pension Yojana till December 2019. A total of 9,825 new beneficiaries were added to the scheme till April 2022. Currently, 62,161 beneficiaries have been covered under the scheme, the release said. Under the Chief Minister State Pension Scheme for People suffering from HIV/AIDS, 874 new beneficiaries have been added. In December 2019, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme was 3,375, which increased to 4,249, the release.

