Left Menu

Haji Ali Dargah timings for visitors rescheduled due to high tide forecast

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:19 IST
Haji Ali Dargah timings for visitors rescheduled due to high tide forecast
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The timings for visitors at the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast here have been rescheduled on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday and next two days in the wake of a forecast of high tide, a police official said on Monday.

The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, from 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday, and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, an official from Tardeo police station said, adding that the dargah authorities have been informed about it.

The decision has been taken for the safety of devotees. Heavy police security will be deployed outside the shrine's entry gate over the next three days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022