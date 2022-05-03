NE can contribute big to economy if bamboo resources are well utilised: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said the northeast can be a big contributor to the country's economy if bamboo resources are utilised to the fullest potential in the region. Zoramthanga, during an event, stressed on the importance of developing bamboo in Mizoram as well as in the entire northeast region. ''With cooperation between states and the central government, the northeast, through bamboo production and utilisation, can be a huge contributor to the economic development of the country,'' the chief minister said.

State Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte, who was also present at the programme, said his department is at present focused on revival of tourism in Mizoram.

“With the help and support of the Ministry of Tourism, the Mizoram government is working tirelessly to bring about a strategic shift in the tourism scenario, and the state will change significantly in the coming years,” he added.

