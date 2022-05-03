Left Menu

Bus collides with motorcycle in Basti, three killed

Three men returning from a wedding function were killed when a bus rammed into their motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said. Superintendent of Police, Basti, Ashish Srivastava saidthe deceased were identified as Niraj 20, Anil 19 and Sandeep 20, residents of Kalwari area.The bodies have been sent for postmortem.Police have seized the bus while the driver fled from the spot, he said.

PTI | Basti | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men returning from a wedding function were killed when a bus rammed into their motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway 28 and all three on the motorcycle died on the spot. Superintendent of Police, Basti, Ashish Srivastava saidthe deceased were identified as Niraj (20), Anil (19) and Sandeep (20), residents of Kalwari area.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police have seized the bus while the driver fled from the spot, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

