Road accident kills 26 in western Ukraine - interior ministry

Twenty-six people were killed in a collision in the Rivne region of western Ukraine involving a bus, a minibus and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. The bus had been heading to Poland, the ministry said on Facebook.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-six people were killed in a collision in the Rivne region of western Ukraine involving a bus, a minibus, and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. The bus had been heading to Poland, the ministry said on Facebook. It did not say whether it was carrying any people fleeing the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

The dead from Tuesday's collision included 24 passengers and the drivers of both the bus and the minibus. Twelve others were hurt including the driver of the fuel truck, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

