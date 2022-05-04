Road accident kills 26 in western Ukraine - interior ministry
Twenty-six people were killed in a collision in the Rivne region of western Ukraine involving a bus, a minibus and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. The bus had been heading to Poland, the ministry said on Facebook.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Twenty-six people were killed in a collision in the Rivne region of western Ukraine involving a bus, a minibus, and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. The bus had been heading to Poland, the ministry said on Facebook. It did not say whether it was carrying any people fleeing the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
The dead from Tuesday's collision included 24 passengers and the drivers of both the bus and the minibus. Twelve others were hurt including the driver of the fuel truck, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ivory Coast police seize record cocaine haul, interior ministry says
French afternoon election turnout down 2 percentage points from 2017 - interior ministry
Voter turnout in French presidential runoff at 63.23pc: Interior Ministry
Blast at mosque in Kabul kills at least 10 - interior ministry
Blast at mosque in Kabul kills at least 10 - interior ministry