Left Menu

Albemarle lifts annual outlook on robust lithium demand

Albemarle Corp, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, raised its full-year forecasts on Wednesday after quarterly profit more than doubled on strong demand for the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries. Shares of the company jumped 16% in extended trading. Lithium's central role in the production of electric-vehicle batteries has made it a coveted commodity as global efforts to decarbonize automobiles gather pace.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 02:08 IST
Albemarle lifts annual outlook on robust lithium demand

Albemarle Corp, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, raised its full-year forecasts on Wednesday after quarterly profit more than doubled on strong demand for the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.

Shares of the company jumped 16% in extended trading. Lithium's central role in the production of electric-vehicle batteries has made it a coveted commodity as global efforts to decarbonize automobiles gather pace. That has pushed up prices of the metal to record highs in a boost for producers.

Yet demand is expected to outstrip supply, with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk saying last month that lithium is "a limiting factor" in the growth of EVs. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle posted a net income of $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now expects full-year net sales to come between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion. It also raised its annual adjusted profit outlook to between $9.25 and $12.25 per share, from $5.65 per share to $6.65 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
Don't miss these two potentially active meteor showers in May 2022

Don't miss these two potentially active meteor showers in May 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022