29 injured as KSRTC bus crashes into Metro Rail pillar in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-05-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 13:21 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 29 passengers were injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus crashed into a Metro Rail pillar at Kengeri in the city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The condition of four people is said to be serious.

According to police, the bus was coming from Madikeri, the district headquarters town of Kodagu and the driver lost control of the vehicle near a petrol pump and crashed into the Metro Rail pillar.

A case of negligent and rash driving has been registered against the bus driver.

