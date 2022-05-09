Left Menu

Egypt's draft 2022/23 budget projects spending rising to 2.07 trillion pounds

Representative Image
  • Egypt

Egypt's draft budget for the 2022/23 financial year projects spending to rise 15% to 2.07 trillion Egyptian pounds ($112 billion), and revenue at 1.52 trillion pounds ($82 bln), the finance minister said on Monday.

The budget deficit is forecast at 6.1% of gross domestic product in 2022/23, down from an estimated 6.2% in the current financial year.

