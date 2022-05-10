Left Menu

To help companies face ever-changing sustainability norms… Appcino, a part of Xebia, launches ESG App built on Low Code

Companies leveraging the combination of sustainability technology today are 2.5 times more likely to be the strongest-performing businesses tomorrow Delhi, 10th May, 2022 Appcino, the low-code arm of Xebia, announced that it has launched its one-of-a-kind Environmental, Social, and Governance ESG App. This app leverages Appcinos Low Code platform to create a robust solution to automate the end-to-end ESG process - from strategy to execution.

To help companies face ever-changing sustainability norms… Appcino, a part of Xebia, launches ESG App built on Low Code
Companies leveraging the combination of sustainability & technology today are 2.5 times more likely to be the strongest-performing businesses tomorrow Delhi, 10th May, 2022: Appcino, the low-code arm of Xebia, announced that it has launched its one-of-a-kind Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) App. This app leverages Appcino’s Low Code platform to create a robust solution to automate the end-to-end ESG process - from strategy to execution. Companies looking to implement ESG solutions face major challenges related to data, regulation, reporting and impact. This Appcino ESG solution will easily solve these challenges by helping enterprises define the right ESG strategy, executing the materiality assessments, automating the data collection process, generating real time ESG reports and executing supplier risk assessments and competitive benchmarking. This helps organizations to stay ahead of the constantly changing regulatory policies, drive higher enterprise value and establishing trust with your investors and customers.

Nowadays, about 90% of customers want organizations to live up to a set of values higher than shareholder returns only. So, ESG has become vital to businesses today. Companies that are leveraging the combination of sustainability and technology today are 2.5 times more likely to be the strongest-performing businesses tomorrow. ESG criteria are a set of standards for a company’s operations that socially conscious investors use to screen investment possibilities.

The Current Challenges are: ▪ Lack of transparency and goal ambiguity ▪ Non-compliance and reputational damage ▪ Overwhelming paperwork ▪ Extensive manual processing ▪ Lack of productivity PWR PWR

