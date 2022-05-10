Agatsa raises Rs 12.5 crore * Medical technology company Agatsa on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 12.5 crore in a funding round from a group of doctors, including Ramakant Panda, Tejas Patel and Ashish Parikh.

The company, which focuses on the cardiac care industry, will use the proceeds to grow its business and expand the product line, according to a statement.

*** KPIT Technologies sets up centre in Kochi * The auto industry-focused KPIT Technologies on Tuesday announced the launch of a centre in Kochi, which will add 200 roles immediately in the company.

Opening of the centre by the Pune-headquartered company will help to tap into local talent in Kerala, a statement said.

*** Fintech CASHe acquires Sqrrl * Fintech company CASHe, which is into lending activities, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired wealthtech company Sqrrl for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will help the company to offer investment and wealth management products to the millennials segment, as per a statement.

