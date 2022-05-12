Plane with 11 on board crashes in central Cameroon
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 12-05-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 03:42 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
A small passenger plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday and rescue efforts are underway to locate possible survivors, the transport ministry said.
The cause of the crash and the identity of those on board was not immediately clear.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
