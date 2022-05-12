Award-winning Indian hotelier Roop Partap Choudhary to judge UK's prestigious StartUp Awards National Series

~ Roop is the Founder of London's premium Indian restaurant Colonel Saab and Executive Director of Jewel Group of Hotels and Incredible Indian Palace Hotel Brand Noor Mahal~ NEW DELHI and LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding another feather to his cap, award-winning Indian entrepreneur, hotelier, and restaurateur Roop Partap Choudhary has been selected as a judge for the StartUp Awards National Series in the UK.

In his role as a judge of the StartUp Awards National Series, Roop, the Executive Director of Jewel Group of Hotels and Incredible Indian Palace Hotel, Noor Mahal in Karnal, Northern India, and Founder of London's premium Indian restaurant Colonel Saab, will work with other judges and help identify the best new businesses across the UK.

The StartUp Awards National Series is a collaboration between the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards - an established national programme receiving over 5,000 applications annually - and the Wales Start-Up Awards, the only regional awards currently celebrating new businesses in the UK. The StartUp Awards National Series recognises the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards National Series is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the United Kingdom.

''It is indeed a privilege and a huge honour for me to be selected as a judge alongside renowned and successful entrepreneurs for the Startup Awards National Series. I am thankful to the organisers for giving me this unique opportunity, and look forward to doing my best in discovering and recognising the most talented individuals and startups who have a great idea and the passion and drive to create a new business,'' says Roop Partap Choudhary.

For Roop, who spent many years learning about the food and hospitality business before launching his venture, the invitation to judge the Startup Awards National Series, is an apt recognition of his success as a hotelier and restaurateur in India and also in the UK.

Roop is the Executive Director of the Jewel Group of hotels, including the award-winning palace hotel, Noor Mahal in Karnal, Haryana. His journey has been recognised in the under 30 Awards by Travel India Awards, as one of the youngest hoteliers to receive the accolade.

His first UK venture, Colonel Saab, located at the iconic Holborn Town Hall, one of the busiest and prime real estate locations in Central London, has emerged as the most popular Indian restaurant in the British capital since opening in late 2021.

Roop Partap Choudhary is also an avid art collector and has a keen eye for detail. He is an advocate for social causes and chairs multiple NGOs championing the causes of female empowerment and youth employment. Under his leadership, Noor Mahal has won the award for Best upcoming 5 Star Resort at the Indian Hospitality Awards, Best 5 Star Heritage Resort and best destination wedding hotel north India.

About Noor Mahal, India: In the mystical land of Mahabharata, awe-inspiring Noor Mahal, the 'Incredible Indian Palace Hotel' has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India's rich heritage and captures royalty experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. This royal abode of modern kings and queens has become an extremely preferred destination for Leisure, MICE and Weddings.

About Colonel Saab, London: Colonel Saab is the culmination of the journey and adventures across India of two people, Roop's parents, an Army Officer named Colonel Manbeer Choudhary and his wife Binny. The food is a blend of tradition with global ingredients and techniques, from street food signatures to home style Indian cooking and dishes taken from royal kitchens. Enjoy inventive Indian small plates created to share from regional recipes derived from home-chefs. Colonel Saab offers something for every palate and every occasion. It is a celebration of community and the exchange of eating well and of warmth. The restaurant showcases the unity as well as the diversity of the cuisines of India with a myriad of influences gained across centuries. Colonel Saab is a contemporary viewpoint with an old soul, and a nostalgic palate of memories, aromas and flavours.

