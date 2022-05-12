Left Menu

Aravindan Selvaraj appointed Chairman of ASSOCHAM TN council

A recipient of Gold medal in orthopedic surgery, Selvaraj had set up Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Co-founder and Executive Director of city-based Kauvery Hospital, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj was elected as the Chairman of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Tamil Nadu State Council, the industry body said on Thursday.

Lifecell International Pvt Ltd, chairman S Abhaya Kumar, chief executive officer of Southern Ports, Jai Khurana, OPG Power Venture, chairman, Arvind Gupta were appointed as Co-Chairman, respectively at the ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State council, a press release said here.

On assuming the new responsibility, Selvaraj said he was happy to be part of the century-old association like ASSOCHAM. He also thanked the Executive Board Members for appointing him as the Chairman.

ASSOCHAM South regional director, Uma Shashikumar Nair said Tamil Nadu being the fast-growing states in South India, the ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State council would explore the opportunities on core industries under the leadership of Selvaraj. A recipient of Gold medal in orthopedic surgery, Selvaraj had set up Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The group currently has over 1,500 beds in eight locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the release added.

