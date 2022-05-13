Left Menu

Maha: Firecracker-like object found at Pune railway station

A suspicious object that looked like a firecracker was found on the premises of Pune railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police said.The Pune polices Bomb Detection Disposal Squad BDDS reached the spot and took away the object for examination, an official said.The object found was not gelatine, it looked like a cracker.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:34 IST
Maha: Firecracker-like object found at Pune railway station
A suspicious object that looked like a firecracker was found on the premises of Pune railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police said.

The Pune police's Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and took away the object for examination, an official said.

''The object found was not gelatine, it looked like a cracker. BDDS teams of the Pune police and railway police have taken the object out of the railway station and they have verified it,'' said Sadanand Ways Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police.

The object was in a box near the waiting room and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had alerted them, he said.

According to an official from the BDDS, three firecracker tubes were tied together with some wire attached to them.

''The object has no detonator or explosive substance inside it. We will dispose it,'' said the officer.

