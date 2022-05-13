Left Menu

RattanIndia Power reports Rs 306 cr loss in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:29 IST
RattanIndia Power on Friday reported a loss of Rs 306.39 crore for the quarter ended March mainly due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 39.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter came down to Rs 1,032.75 crore from Rs 1,343.26 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, the consolidated net loss widened to Rs 1,981.45 crore from Rs Rs 941.86 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 3,669.16 crore as compared to Rs 2,634.16 crore in the preceding fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

