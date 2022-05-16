PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times- May 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson set to sign off on plans to scrap part of NI protocol https://on.ft.com/3sB3rkO - Outlooks for EU growth and inflation worsen as energy crisis hits https://on.ft.com/3Ni4cHC

- Adani buys Holcim's Indian businesses for $10.5 bln https://on.ft.com/3FRoZPM - Sweden and Finland to make Nato applications on 'historic' day for Nordics https://on.ft.com/3MgDXkw

Overview - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to sign off on plans this week to unilaterally remove parts of the UK's Brexit deal, despite warnings that it could collapse talks with the European Union and lead to a trade war.

- The European Union plans to cut its growth forecasts and raise inflation outlook, as the energy crisis stoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine exacts its toll on the EU. - India's Adani Group has struck a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Swiss cement company Holcim AG's Indian unit Ambuja Cements Ltd and its subsidiary ACC Ltd for $10.5 billion in cash.

- Nordic nations Sweden and Finland will apply for Nato membership in the coming days, in a move that will change the geopolitics of Europe. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

