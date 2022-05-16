JetBlue to launch tender offer for Spirit Airlines - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:46 IST
JetBlue Airways Corp plans to launch a hostile takeover attempt for discount carrier Spirit Airlines Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
