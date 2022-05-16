Left Menu

Guar gum futures ease on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:53 IST
Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 74 to Rs 11,624 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery declined by Rs 74 or 0.64 percent to Rs 11,624 per five quintals in 2,790 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

