Left Menu

Kotak Alternate Assets to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr from private credit fund

KIAL was set up in early 2005 and has raisedmanagedadvised in aggregate over USD 5.1 billion across different asset classes including private equity funds, real estate funds, infrastructure funds, and special situations fund. PI AA SP ANU ANU

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:51 IST
Kotak Alternate Assets to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr from private credit fund
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL), on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 2,000 crore from investors for lending to growth-oriented companies in the mid-market space.

The Kotak Private Credit Fund will be a Rs 1,000 crore alternate investment fund of category II and there will be a greenshoe option to raise another Rs 1,000 crore.

The platform will focus on the performing credit space and provide debt to growth-oriented companies with established business models in the mid-market space to secure mid to high teen returns, a statement said.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director of KIAL, said the effort to raise the fund coincides with the developing private credit ecosystem and will help KIAL increase its footprint in the credit investment space by making secured credit investments.

KIAL has also appointed Niraj Karia from buyout major KKR to lead the private credit practice.

'' Niraj will be a senior member of KIAL Alternate Asset Management team, he will add strength and depth to the future plans and objective of building scale to our platform,'' Sriniwasan said.

KIAL, a part of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, focuses on the alternate assets business. KIAL was set up in early 2005 and has raised/managed/advised in aggregate over USD 5.1 billion across different asset classes including private equity funds, real estate funds, infrastructure funds, and special situations fund. PI AA SP ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022