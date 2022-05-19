PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Eletrobras privatisation plan wins approval from Brazil court https://on.ft.com/3LwnZ4C - Sunak pledges targeted tax cuts for UK business in autumn Budget https://on.ft.com/3816vje

- Siemens Energy considers full takeover of Siemens Gamesa https://on.ft.com/3FZmlqX - Microsoft relaxes cloud terms to avoid full EU antitrust probe https://on.ft.com/3MrDNXv

Overview - Latin America's power utility company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA received a proposed privatisation approval from Brazil's audit court.

- In a speech to a Confederation of British Industry dinner, British finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged targeted tax cuts for business in the Autumn Budget this year. - Siemens Energy AG is considering buying shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA it does not already own, in an attempt to gain full control over the Spanish-listed company.

- Microsoft Corp is planning to relax its business terms in order to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete in an attempt to avoid EU antitrust probe. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)