Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours -RIA

Russia's defense ministry on Thursday said 771 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,730 since Monday, RIA reported on Thursday.

The ministry said 80 of those were wounded, RIA reported.

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have surrendered from the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below the plant, though Moscow and Kyiv have given different estimates on numbers.

