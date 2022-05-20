Left Menu

Railways Minister flags off LHB coach, inspects ICF

20-05-2022
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the 12,000th LHB coach rolled out by the Integral Coach Factory here on Friday.

Following an inspection of the ICF, Viashnaw flagged off the 12,000th Linke Hofmann Busch coach and examined the manufacturing of coaches for Vande Bharat trains.

''Vande Bharat manufacturing on the fast track at ICF Chennai,'' the Minister tweeted.

