Left Menu

Caterpillar showcases next gen products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:27 IST
Caterpillar showcases next gen products
  • Country:
  • India

Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar has showcased its two next generation products at EXCON 2022.

The Cat 303 CR Mini Excavator and Cat 120 GC Motor Grader will help deepen the company's presence in the infrastructure, mining, and energy sectors in India, the company said in a statement.

The new Cat 303 Mini Hex and Cat 120 GC Motor Grader were displayed alongside some of Caterpillar's existing range of products including excavators, motor graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders and skid steer loaders, it said.

''The Cat 303 Mini Hex launched at EXCON is designed to perform in any challenging condition and terrain where our customers are focused on getting the job done profitably, efficiently and safely,'' said Amit Bansal, director of sales in Caterpillar's building construction products division. EXCON 2022-- a trade fair of construction equipment and technology -- is being held in Bengaluru from May 17-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022