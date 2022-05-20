Caterpillar showcases next gen products

Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar has showcased its two next generation products at EXCON 2022.

The Cat 303 CR Mini Excavator and Cat 120 GC Motor Grader will help deepen the company's presence in the infrastructure, mining, and energy sectors in India, the company said in a statement.

The new Cat 303 Mini Hex and Cat 120 GC Motor Grader were displayed alongside some of Caterpillar's existing range of products including excavators, motor graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders and skid steer loaders, it said.

''The Cat 303 Mini Hex launched at EXCON is designed to perform in any challenging condition and terrain where our customers are focused on getting the job done profitably, efficiently and safely,'' said Amit Bansal, director of sales in Caterpillar's building construction products division. EXCON 2022-- a trade fair of construction equipment and technology -- is being held in Bengaluru from May 17-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)