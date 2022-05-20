Russia says it fulfilled obligations on Eurobond coupon payout in full

The Russian finance ministry on Friday said it has fulfilled obligations on paying coupons on two issues of Eurobonds in full. The ministry said it channelled $71.25 million on coupon payout for dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 26.5 million euros ($28 million) on papers due in 2036.

The national settlement depository has received the funds the ministry channelled, it said. ($1 = 0.9461 euros)

