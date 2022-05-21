Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials
- Country:
- India
A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The safety net of the building caught fire, they said.
Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.
It was a minor fire and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire tenders reached the spot, they said.
On Monday, a fire broke out in three temporary shelters for workers engaged in the Central Vista project near Parliament House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Parliament House
- Central Vista
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Delhi-Centre row: SC refers to 5-judge bench dispute over control of services
Delhi-Centre row: SC refers to five-judge bench dispute over control of services in national capital.
No Covid death in Delhi has gone uncounted, says Health minister Jain
Punjab Police arrests Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; gets held up in Haryana
Delhi riots 2020: HC to hear bail plea by Umar Khalid on May 19