2 men shot dead in Haryana's Hisar

Two men, traveling in a car, were shot dead near Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said. The unidentified assailants have fled, they said, adding the victims, both aged around 25 years, died on the spot.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Sandeep and Amit, both residents of village Nindana under Meham police station in Rohtak district. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot.

