India set to continue radical reforms: Kant

PTI | Davos | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:44 IST
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

India is in the midst of a major transformation in the digital space, and strong political leadership and the commitment to continue with radical reforms would play a key role in taking the country to a leadership role in the global economy, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Addressing a breakfast season on unleashing the power of the Indian diaspora on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, Kant said, ''A slew of radical reforms has been carried out by India in the recent years that have put India on a growth trajectory for many decades to come''.

The Startup India movement has seen the number of startups in the country rising from double-digits to tens of thousands now and the emergence of unicorns even at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been phenomenal, he said at the session organized by industry body CII and Indiaspora.

He also called upon global investors to join the India growth story.

