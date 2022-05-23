Left Menu

Tata Power, Tata Motors to develop 7MWp solar rooftop

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tata Power and Tata Motors have collaborated to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at the latter's passenger vehicle plant in Chikhali, Pune.

This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which 10 MWp has already been installed, a company statement said.

The two companies have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project.

The rooftop installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide. This will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.

Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, with the new installation, Tata Power will move closer to its goal of 100 percent renewable energy.

''Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest on-site solar installation in India," he added.

Tata Motors, as a signatory to the RE100, is committed to using 100 percent renewable energy in its operations and has taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations.

Tata Power has executed multiple large solar rooftop solutions including one of the world's largest rooftops (16MW) at a single location at Radhasoami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

