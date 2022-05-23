G SQUARE SIGNS DR. SHIVA RAJKUMAR AS THE BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR KARNATAKA

BANGALORE, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G Square, South India's largest plot promoter, today announced its partnership with Karnataka's finest film actor Dr. Shiva Rajkumar as its brand ambassador for the markets in Karnataka. As part of this association, actor Shiva Rajkumar will be endorsing the various properties and developments of G Square in Karnataka.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Eshwar N, CEO G Square said , ''G Square believes in offering the best real estate properties to its customers, transparency being the pivot of all G Square's offerings. The brand sees actor Shiva RajKumar's integrity, class and his commitment as an epitome of what the brand also offers and is in perfect sync with the attributes of the brand. We are confident that this association will blend and enable us to further our growth aspirations in Karnataka. We recently shot in Bengaluru with Dr.Shiva Rajkumar for G Square's upcoming project G Square City at Ballari - India's first water themed plot township.'' ''I am excited to collaborate with a brand like G Square, which has grown into one of South India's largest real estate player in a short time. Today, G Square is seen as one of the most reliable real estate player with its constant focus on providing the very best to its customers. Associating with such a brand is such an honour and I'm looking forward to be part of its growth story,'' said Actor Dr. Shiva Rajkumar.

With projects spread across different cities in South India such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Trichy, Bengaluru and very soon in Ballari, G Square has established itself as one of the leading real estate players in South India. About G Square: G Square is South India's largest plot promoter with acres of land parcels and developed 40 million sq.ft of construction space. G Square takes pride in having an absolutely clean slate by analysing every aspect and compliance. The company is spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur and Ballari and has 10 years of experience and delivered plots to 4000+ happy customers so far. G Square is envisioned to deliver perfect plots in prime locations in gated communities with world-class amenities and offers 5 years maintenance. G Square aims to empower the customer to build their own home the way they want in their own plot.

For more details log into www.gsquarehousing.com For Sales Enquires please contact: Email address: marketing@gsquarehousing.com Contact number: 8939540008 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822886/GSquare_Shiva_Rajkumar.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)