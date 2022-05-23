Left Menu

Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon - sources

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:30 IST
Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon - sources
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Egypt where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade, four sources familiar with the plans said on Monday.

Saudi officials are still discussing the exact dates with the countries the crown prince is visiting, the sources said. Two of them added that the visit could happen as soon as early June.

