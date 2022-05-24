Left Menu

DCO, WEF launch initiative to boost global digital FDI flows

PTI | Davos | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:31 IST
DCO, WEF launch initiative to boost global digital FDI flows
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday announced a new initiative to boost flows of digital foreign direct investments globally.

The agreement will see the DCO and WEF work together to identify methods to increase digital adoption, investment in new digital activities, and investment in digital infrastructure.

In addition, the DCO and WEF will undertake research to contribute to an increased global understanding of the regulatory challenges currently preventing countries from realizing the full potential of digital FDI.​ Under the initiative, the DCO and WEF will launch Digital FDI Enabling Projects in countries around the world, helping them identify and support the implementation of policies and measures to increase investment in the digital economy, in addition to facilitating knowledge-sharing of successful reforms among countries.​ The launch was announced by WEF President Borge Brende, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, Nigerian Minister for Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and AVEVA Group CEO Peter Herweck.

The DCO, which focuses on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, startup entrepreneurs, and women, has nine member states with a combined GDP of nearly USD 2 trillion and a population of nearly 600 million.

With 70 percent of future economic growth set to be digital, according to the WEF, DCO member states provide a valuable market opportunity to investors and entrepreneurs alike.

''Global FDI is rebounding, following the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment in the digital economy could not come at a better time. These country projects will help grow FDI into the digital economy, which is key for long-term growth, competitiveness, and sustainable development,'' Brende said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022