Home retailer Jysk has reopened 71 stores in Ukraine

Danish home retailer Jysk has reopened 71 of its stores in Ukraine after a complete shutdown in February following Russia's invasion, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. Many of Jysk's products have been deemed essential by Ukrainian authorities, allowing the company to import the products into Ukraine, Pedersen added. Prior to Russia's invasion, Jysk had 86 stores in Ukraine.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:34 IST
Danish home retailer Jysk has reopened 71 of its stores in Ukraine after a complete shutdown in February following Russia's invasion, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. "People need duvets, pillows, mattresses, towels, and so forth. Therefore, we have slowly started reopening the stores," Rune Pedersen told Reuters.

A smaller version of IKEA, privately owned Jysk has around 3,100 stores in 50 countries. The company said in March it would exit Russia entirely as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. Many of Jysk's products have been deemed essential by Ukrainian authorities, allowing the company to import the products into Ukraine, Pedersen added.

Prior to Russia's invasion, Jysk had 86 stores in Ukraine. Some stores have been completely destroyed, while those in Russian-occupied territories remain shuttered. "We want to show both the Ukrainians, our employees but also all other Western companies that it is important to do business in the country despite these uncertain times," Jysk's country director in Ukraine, Ievgenii Ivanytsia, told Danish media Finans on Monday.

