RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as of May 24, 2022 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in percent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 5,08,734.79 4.11 2.40-6.10 I. Call Money 9,557.52 4.08 2.40-4.30 II. Triparty Repo 3,99,905.95 4.11 4.05-4.17 III. Market Repo 99,226.32 4.11 3.00-4.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 45.00 6.10 6.10-6.10 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 145.10 3.86 3.30-4.25 II. Term Money@@ 291.00 - 3.75-4.75 III. Triparty Repo 78.00 4.15 4.15-4.15 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed-Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Tue, 24/05/2022 1 Wed, 25/05/2022 396.00 4.65 4. SDFΔ Tue, 24/05/2022 1 Wed, 25/05/2022 1,47,489.00 4.15 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -1,47,093.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed-Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 20/05/2022 14 Fri, 03/06/2022 2,72,150.00 4.39 (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Tue, 17/05/2022 28 Tue, 14/06/2022 33,711.00 4.39 3. MSF 4. SDFΔ 5. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 11,987.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,423.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 17,512.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 19,746.00 4.40 7. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,450.00 4.40 8. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 9. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 35,521.23 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -1,83,591.77 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,30,684.77 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 24/05/2022 7,53,674.64 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 03/06/2022 7,59,822.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 24/05/2022 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 06/05/2022 6,80,715.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinancing facilities extended by RBI.

