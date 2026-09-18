From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

The texture of a slice of wholemeal bread can carry traces of conditions in the field months before it reaches the kitchen, according to research connecting wheat-growing conditions in Romania with the firmness, structure and chewing resistance of the finished loaf. Published in Agronomy, the study, 'Soil Water Deficit During Wheat Grain Filling Drives Wholemeal Bread Texture in an Extreme Climatic Year,' found that water availability during grain filling was closely associated with several bread texture characteristics. Researchers Valeria Gagiu, Denisa Eglantina Duta, Cristian Mihai Pomohaci and their colleagues identified June soil-water conditions as a stronger statistical signal than air temperature in the wheat lots they examined.

Following Wheat From a Drought Year Into the Loaf

Romania's 2023–2024 agricultural year brought severe drought and unusually high temperatures, exposing developing wheat to water shortages during flowering and grain filling, the stage when kernels build their starch and protein reserves. Those components help determine how flour absorbs water, how dough develops and how bread feels when eaten, giving researchers a reason to investigate the connection between field conditions and the final product.

The team examined wheat harvested in 2024 from 13 Romanian counties and sampled from stored commercial lots in April 2025. Each lot supplied grain for testing, flour for analysis and bread for texture measurements, producing 39 linked samples across the three stages rather than 39 independent wheat lots. Milling and baking followed standardized laboratory procedures, with no added enzymes or preservatives, so differences could be compared under a common preparation method.

A texture analyzer compressed bread slices twice to measure firmness, the force needed to squash the crumb; cohesiveness, its ability to hold together under repeated pressure; elasticity, its recovery after compression; and gumminess, a calculated measure of resistance to breakdown during chewing. Measurements over two days were compared with weather records, grain and flour characteristics, moisture, fungal contamination and three mycotoxins.

June Water Conditions Left the Strongest Texture Signal

Soil-water deficit during June showed strong negative correlations with firmness, cohesiveness and gumminess, with correlation coefficients of approximately −0.76, −0.82 and −0.85 respectively. The authors interpreted these relationships as greater water stress being associated with softer, less cohesive and less gummy bread within this sample. The findings do not support a simple assumption that drought necessarily produces harder bread, because different texture characteristics respond to changes in the grain's internal structure.

Rainfall-related measures were associated with firmness and gumminess, giving further weight to the importance of water conditions. Cohesiveness had no clear relationship with rainfall measures, despite its strong association with June soil-water deficit, suggesting that rain records alone may not capture the moisture conditions experienced by wheat roots. Air temperature showed no association with the measured texture characteristics in this dataset, a result that should not be read as evidence that heat never affects wheat quality.

First-day firmness ranged from 8.32 to 16.16 newtons, meaning that the most resistant crumb needed almost twice as much compression force as the softest. Bread made from Iași wheat had the lowest firmness, and Botoșani wheat produced the highest value. Gumminess ranged from 0.63 to 4.22 newtons, revealing substantial differences between lots prepared under the same conditions. These measurements describe relative differences within the experiment, rather than universal standards for good or poor bread.

Freshness Depends on Moisture, Protein and the Crumb's Structure

Bread generally became firmer and needed more effort to chew on the second day, showing early signs of becoming stale as moisture moved within the loaf and its starch structure changed. Its ability to hold together stayed mostly the same, and it became slightly less able to spring back after being pressed. These findings show that bread can become harder to chew without becoming much more crumbly or losing much of its springiness.

Bread containing more moisture tended to be softer, easier to break down during chewing, and less strongly held together inside. Higher wheat protein levels and stronger dough were linked to bread that held together better, suggesting that the protein network helped prevent the crumb from falling apart. The researchers calculated gumminess by multiplying firmness by the crumb's ability to hold together, so both measurements influenced this measure of chewing resistance.

The bread's springiness showed no clear connection with the weather conditions measured in the study. It was linked to gluten strength and flour moisture, with stronger gluten associated with less springiness and higher flour moisture associated with more springiness in these samples. The findings suggest that adjusting hydration and understanding how flour proteins behave could help bakers manage springiness, and that firmness and gumminess could help identify differences between breads made from different wheat batches.

Better Bread Requires Field Knowledge and Separate Safety Checks