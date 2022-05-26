Hyundai Venue crosses 3 lakh sales milestone

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the 3 lakh sales mark in the country.

The company first introduced the model in India in 2019.

''Hyundai has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative and intelligent technology in the mobility space... The success of Venue is a proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature-packed product offerings,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The model saw the introduction of Bluelink connected car technology and the innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), he added.

With over 33 connected car features, Venue was an instant hit amongst customers, the automaker stated.

The company said it has been the leading SUV maker in India in 2020 and 2021, with Venue playing a key role in scripting its success.

While the company sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in 2021, Venue accounted for over 42 percent of the dispatches with a total of 1.08 lakh units.

According to the automaker, the model had a market share of 16.9 percent in the segment.

With multiple powertrain options on offer, over 70 percent of Venue sales come from petrol trims, it added.

