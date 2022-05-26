Left Menu

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 net profit declines 73 pc to Rs 46 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:00 IST
Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 net profit declines 73 pc to Rs 46 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.72 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 46.42 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, impacted by higher expenses and an exceptional item outgo.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.16 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.

MSWIL was demerged from Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL), as part of group reorganisation and was listed on stock exchanges on March 28, 2022.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,661.52 crore as compared to Rs 1,510.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The company further said its total expenses were higher at Rs 1,529.13 crore as against Rs 1,297 crore in the preceding year, it added.

During the current quarter, the company said has accrued for Rs 65.41 crore for its share of expenses incurred by SAMIL in connection with the reorganisation.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, net profit was at Rs 410.67 crore. It stood at Rs 396.23 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total revenue for FY22 was at Rs 5,634.98 crore over Rs 3,937.72 crore in FY21, the company said.

''We have kept our promise of bifurcating MSSL into two separate listed companies, one being domestic wiring harness business in India, to meet the demand and expectations of our shareholders and other stakeholders,'' MSWIL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

The exercise was completed in a period of 18 months, he said adding, ''this has entailed significant management time and costs which are fully accounted for in the results''.

MSWIL has and will continue to invest in people, technology, and facilities ahead of time to remain aligned with future needs and continue its efforts to remain the preferred partner of its customers, Sehgal said.

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022