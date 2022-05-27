Left Menu

Quess Corp Q4 profit at Rs 77 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Friday reported a profit of Rs 77 crore for March quarter 2021-22.The company had incurred a loss of Rs 58 crore in the year-ago period, Quess Corp said in a statement.Revenue from operations surged to Rs 3,792 crore from Rs 3,005 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.In 2021-22, the companys net profit was Rs 251 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:08 IST
Business services provider Quess Corp on Friday reported a profit of Rs 77 crore for March quarter 2021-22.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 58 crore in the year-ago period, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 3,792 crore from Rs 3,005 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

In 2021-22, the company's net profit was Rs 251 crore. It had logged a profit of Rs 74 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,369 crore from Rs 1,083 crore in previous fiscal year.

“We are delighted to report our highest ever revenue, EBIDTA and PBT, reaffirming our execution capability. All our large businesses have continued to demonstrate exceptional growth, driving our consolidated revenues up by 26 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent QoQ.

''Our continued focus on cross-sell is yielding results as businesses and employees leverage our vast service portfolio to offer innovative solutions to our clients,'' Quess Corp ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan said.

Shares of the company on Friday settled at Rs 664.50 apiece, up 1.75 per cent on the BSE.

