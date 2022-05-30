NRAI, KFC to promote food safety in Kolkata, support 100 local restaurants

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in association with fast food chain KFC has launched a programme in the city to help local restaurants revive their business through a training module in safety and hygiene, customer service and profitability.

After successfully supporting local restaurants in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, KFC's ‘India Sahyog’ programme will work with 100 food joints in the metropolis.The project aims to support 500 restaurants across the country by the end of 2022, according to a release.

''The programme aims to extend training and build know-how for local food joints, as many of them may not be aware of food safety standards and requirements. The India Sahyog programme... will definitely be useful in re-instilling faith amongst customers who might still be wary of stepping out of their homes,” Executive Director of FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Inoshi Sharma said.

KFC India MD Samir Menon added: ''As the pandemic slows down and the economy opens up, there are several small food businesses which still haven't been able to bring their operations back to pre-pandemic levels.

“... As part of this programme, we've successfully empowered 300 restaurants across three cities in the past year. Now, we are looking to provide relevant training, knowledge, and technical expertise to 100 food businesses across Kolkata.'' KFC India has also pioneered a street food vendor training programme in association with FSSAI across four states on safety parameters.

