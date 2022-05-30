Left Menu

NRAI, KFC to promote food safety in Kolkata, support 100 local restaurants

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:29 IST
NRAI, KFC to promote food safety in Kolkata, support 100 local restaurants
  • Country:
  • India

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in association with fast food chain KFC has launched a programme in the city to help local restaurants revive their business through a training module in safety and hygiene, customer service and profitability.

After successfully supporting local restaurants in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, KFC's ‘India Sahyog’ programme will work with 100 food joints in the metropolis.The project aims to support 500 restaurants across the country by the end of 2022, according to a release.

''The programme aims to extend training and build know-how for local food joints, as many of them may not be aware of food safety standards and requirements. The India Sahyog programme... will definitely be useful in re-instilling faith amongst customers who might still be wary of stepping out of their homes,” Executive Director of FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Inoshi Sharma said.

KFC India MD Samir Menon added: ''As the pandemic slows down and the economy opens up, there are several small food businesses which still haven't been able to bring their operations back to pre-pandemic levels.

“... As part of this programme, we've successfully empowered 300 restaurants across three cities in the past year. Now, we are looking to provide relevant training, knowledge, and technical expertise to 100 food businesses across Kolkata.'' KFC India has also pioneered a street food vendor training programme in association with FSSAI across four states on safety parameters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022